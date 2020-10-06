1/1
ANTANAS D. KRISCIUKAITIS
KRISCIUKAITIS, Antanas D. "Tony" Age 82, of Westwood, native of Lithuania, October 4, 2020. He was a U.S. Army veteran, Northeastern University graduate, & Mass. Dept. of Revenue retiree. He enjoyed time spent at the Blue Moon Caf? in Westwood. Son of the late Jonas & Marion (Antanavicius) Krisciukaitis, father of Thomas Schwelling & his wife Michaela of Germany; grandfather of Leo; brother of Silvia Krisciukaitis of Avon; former husband of Heidi Schwelling of Germany. He is also survived by relatives in Illinois and Lithuania. All are welcome to visitation Friday, Oct. 9th from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., BROCKTON, his funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in St. Michael Church, 87 N. Main St., Avon and burial at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Camp Neringa Inc., 147 Neringa Rd., Brattleboro, VT 05301. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.



Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
