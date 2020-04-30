|
|
KULBIS, Antanas J. Age 91, of Brockton, April 25, 2020 peacefully surrounded by his family. He was born in Pakruojis, Lithuania, July 22, 1928. In 1949, Antanas came to America & lived in Cambridge, MA. A year later he served in the U.S. Army in the Korean War. He was married in 1961 & moved to Brockton. He worked at Arlex Awning Company & later at Honeywell as a plant engineer until his retirement. Antanas was active in the Brockton & Boston Lithuanian community. He was part of Ona Ivaskiene's Boston Lithuanian Folk Dance group & traveled all over America. For many years he was a leader for the youngest Lithuanian scout group, "vilkiukai." He taught & led many activities with the group. He enjoyed folk-dancing, working & building outside, & his yearly canoe trip to Maine with his friends. He loved his family & encouraged his children to do the best they could in their life & education. He was the loving husband of Lilija (Keturakis) Kulbis for 59 years. Father of Tadas Kulbis, his wife Ruta (Sidrys) Kulbis (Chicago), Regina Kulbis, her husband Peter Marino (Methuen) & the late Antanas P. Kulbis (1962-1994). He leaves 8 grandchildren, Kovas, Vidas, Lukas, Vasara, Rytas Kulbis, & Mikas, Andrius, Lukas Kulbis-Marino; & many nieces & nephews. Brother of Onute Pakalnis of CT. He was predeceased by his brothers, Jonas, Bolis, Petras, Edvardas. Due to the Coronavirus, a Mass will be held at St. Michael's Church in Avon & Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Brockton at a date & time to be announced. Donations in Antanas' memory can be made to Camp Neringa, 147 Neringa Rd., Brattleboro, VT 05301. For updates, visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020