ANTANAS J. KULBIS


1928 - 2020
ANTANAS J. KULBIS Obituary
KULBIS, Antanas J. Age 91, of Brockton, April 25, 2020 peacefully surrounded by his family. He was born in Pakruojis, Lithuania, July 22, 1928. In 1949, Antanas came to America & lived in Cambridge, MA. A year later he served in the U.S. Army in the Korean War. He was married in 1961 & moved to Brockton. He worked at Arlex Awning Company & later at Honeywell as a plant engineer until his retirement. Antanas was active in the Brockton & Boston Lithuanian community. He was part of Ona Ivaskiene's Boston Lithuanian Folk Dance group & traveled all over America. For many years he was a leader for the youngest Lithuanian scout group, "vilkiukai." He taught & led many activities with the group. He enjoyed folk-dancing, working & building outside, & his yearly canoe trip to Maine with his friends. He loved his family & encouraged his children to do the best they could in their life & education. He was the loving husband of Lilija (Keturakis) Kulbis for 59 years. Father of Tadas Kulbis, his wife Ruta (Sidrys) Kulbis (Chicago), Regina Kulbis, her husband Peter Marino (Methuen) & the late Antanas P. Kulbis (1962-1994). He leaves 8 grandchildren, Kovas, Vidas, Lukas, Vasara, Rytas Kulbis, & Mikas, Andrius, Lukas Kulbis-Marino; & many nieces & nephews. Brother of Onute Pakalnis of CT. He was predeceased by his brothers, Jonas, Bolis, Petras, Edvardas. Due to the Coronavirus, a Mass will be held at St. Michael's Church in Avon & Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Brockton at a date & time to be announced. Donations in Antanas' memory can be made to Camp Neringa, 147 Neringa Rd., Brattleboro, VT 05301. For updates, visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020
