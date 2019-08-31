|
|
FALZONE, Anthony A. Longtime Lexington resident, passed away peacefully on August 28, 2019, at the age of 69. Tony grew up in St. Philip Neri Parish on the southside of Chicago, with parents Nick and Eleanor Falzone, and brother Nicholas. He attended St. Ignatius College Prep, before traveling to the Northeast to study Math at the College of the Holy Cross. He went on to earn both his JD and LLM at Boston University School of Law.
Tony loved his family and friends. He was an avid New England Patriots fan and walking encyclopedia of Boston sports. He was a man of integrity and deep Catholic faith. He loved playing golf with his friends and claimed his Most Balls Lost trophy with a smile!
Tony is survived by his loving wife, Mary Lou (Ryan) Falzone, two children, Meredith and Chris, and brother Nicholas.
Visiting Hours will be held at Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd., LEXINGTON, MA, on Tues. Sept 3rd from 4 to 8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Brigid Church, 2001 Mass Ave., Lexington, on Wed. Sept 4th, at 10 AM. Relatives and friends kindly invited to attend. Interment Westview Cemetery Lexington.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in Tony's memory to: The Gene Display at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 10 Brookline Place West, 6th Floor, Brookline, MA 02445. Lexington 781-862-1800
www.douglassfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 1, 2019