ANTHONY A. MERULLO
MERULLO, Anthony A. Former Owner of Tile Showcase Age 83, of Sherborn, formerly of Wayland & Watertown, Nov. 29, 2020. Beloved husband of Aurelie (Flynn) Merullo and formerly married to the late Rita (Tocci) Merullo. Loving father of Fred Merullo & his wife Rebecca, Anthony Merullo & his wife Elena, Joseph Merullo & his wife Denise and stepfather of Judy Range & her husband Richard, John Greeley & his wife Georgette and Michael Greeley. Cherished "Pup" to Joseph, Jr., Daniel, Anthony, Christopher, Nicole, Jack, Austin, Ranita, Makenna, Mitchell & Mia. Dear brother of Christina Bagarella. He is also survived by his daughter in law Naline Merullo. He is also survived by Family and friends are welcome to gather to Celebrate Anthony's Life for a Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 PM in St. Patrick's Church, 212 Main St., Watertown, MA 02472. Burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to hospice of the Good Shepherd, 160 Wells Ave. Newton 02459. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
St. Patrick's Church
Funeral services provided by
Nardone Funeral Home
373 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-1113
