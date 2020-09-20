FIORE, Anthony Albert Passed away on Friday, September 18th, 2020 at the age of 96, surrounded by his family. Anthony grew up in Somerville along with his 8 siblings, graduating from Somerville High School Class of 1942. Following high school, he was physically disqualified from military service in WWII because he was diagnosed with tuberculosis. After months of quarantine in a designated tuberculosis hospital, he supported the war effort working as a machinist for the War Department at the Watertown Arsenal. Later, he attended Fisher School of Business, graduating in 1949.
He married the late Catherine Theresa (Hayes) Fiore, October 15th, 1949, and they were blessed with 66 wonderful years together. The couple resided in his in-laws' triple decker in Somerville, where he and Catherine raised their 5 children and later moved to Lexington in 1968.
In 1965, Anthony and his business partners purchased a small machine shop named Palmer Manufacturing. They grew the company based in Malden, Massachusetts, into a nationally recognized award winning precision manufacturing business, specializing in component parts for jet engines for the commercial and military sectors. In the mid-70s, the company was recognized several times by the Small Business Administration as Subcontractor of the Year. For over 40 years, they fulfilled the American dream for many, employing over 200 people at its peak.
Anthony, a kind, generous, friendly, compassionate and above all humble man, served as a role model to many. He was an avid Boston sports fan with a passion for baseball since childhood. He also enjoyed many golf outings with family and friends.
Together with his wife, the Fiore family spent their summers on Priscilla Beach in Plymouth and shared many great memories in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Anthony's faith and family were paramount in his life, with particular delight in his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren's lives.
Anthony was the cherished father of Mary Catherine Rogers and her husband Kenneth, the late Donald A. Fiore and his wife Linda, Anne Marie and her husband Mark, Timothy J. Fiore and his wife Anna, and Lawrence A. Fiore and his wife Jacqueline. Devoted grandfather of Matthew Rogers and his wife Margaret, Richard Lake and his wife Denise, Marisa Garro and her husband Seth, Michele Kent and her husband Brady, and Brad, Kristen, Court, Catherine and Jennifer Fiore. Beloved great-grandfather of Madison and Samantha Lake, and Elle and Lucy Rogers. Survived by his sisters-in-law Mary Murphy and Margaret Hegarty. He is "Uncle Anthony" to many nieces and nephews and "Tony" to countless others. His beloved parents were the late Ralph J. and Mary (Langone) Fiore of Somerville.
The family would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the Newfield House in Plymouth for providing such exceptional care to our father. The Newfield Family's amazing staff of angels provided so much love, comfort and dignity to their "Papa Tony." We are eternally grateful.
Funeral Services from the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Road, LEXINGTON, Wednesday, September 23rd, 2020. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a moving Processional Viewing (with COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing required) from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Brigid Church, Lexington at 11:00 a.m. Burial at Woodlawn Cemetery, 302 Elm Street, Everett MA. Please, in lieu of flowers, donations in Anthony's memory may be made to the Anthony A. Fiore Memorial Fund online at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. If donating by check, please make payable to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, noting Anthony A. Fiore Memorial Fund in the memo line, and mail to P.O. Box 3704, Memphis, TN 38101-2132. Visit online at www.douglassfh.com
Lexington 781-862-1800www.douglassfh.com