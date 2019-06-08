AUGELLO, Anthony "Tony" PhD Formerly of Malden, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Newport Beach, CA, on June 4, 2019. He was 51 years old. Born in Malden, he was the beloved son of Thelma (Vuolo) Augello and the late Matthew Augello. Tony graduated from Malden Catholic High School in 1985, went onto Columbia University for his undergraduate degree in Civil Engineering, to Purdue University for his Master's degree and to the University of California at Berkeley for his PhD. Tony was an avid Boston sports fan throughout his life. He was currently living in Newport Beach, CA and working for Group Delta Consultants Inc. He was an exceptional engineer that was widely revered for his technical knowledge and contributed to some of California's largest projects. He was also the author of more than a dozen published technical journals and articles. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his aunts, Dianne Vuolo of Malden, Brenda Hallissy of Melrose, cousins Doreen and Arthur McKean of Wakefield, Claire Wilder of TN, and Jeanne Hallissy of Melrose, as well as numerous cousins and friends. The Funeral will be held from the AJ Spadafora Funeral Home, 865 Main Street, MALDEN, MA on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at 9 am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Sacred Hearts Church, 297 Main Street, Malden, at 10 am Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Tuesday from 4-8 pm. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tony's memory may be made to Best Buddies of Massachusetts. www.spadaforafuneral.com Published in The Boston Globe on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary