Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
9:00 AM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
118 High Street
Medford, MA
View Map
ARDAGNA, Anthony B. Of Medford, September 29. Beloved husband of Rose Mary (Testa) Ardagna. Devoted father of Joanne Popoloski and her husband Joseph of Lynnfield, Lorraine Frigoletto of Medford, Jodie Coyne and her fianc? Raymond Dellovo of Medford. Loving grandfather of Jacqueline Carroll and husband Casey, Anthony Frigoletto, Lucas Popoloski, Mikayla Coyne, David and James Frigoletto. Great-Grandfather of Finley and Rory. Dear brother of the late John and Santo Ardagna. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Saturday, October 5 at 9 AM. Followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 118 High Street, Medford, at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Friday, October 4, 4 - 8 PM. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Anthony's name to Saint Joseph Music Ministry, 114 High Street, Medford, MA 02155. Late U.S Navy Veteran WWII. To leave a message of condolence visit

Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 3, 2019
