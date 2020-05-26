|
PONTI, Anthony Brian Passed away after a period of declining health on May 20, 2020.
He was the beloved son of Ernest and Kathleen (Murphy) Ponti. He was born on December 16, 1969 in Chicopee, MA. He attended and graduated from Perkins School for the Blind and worked for GAHMA in MA and later Texas Roadhouse in Nashua.
He was a jokester at heart and loved a good prank, playing cards, reading, listening to all types of music and horse riding. His family and friends meant the world to him, and he was an inspiration to all who knew him, a positive spirit in spite of his health challenges. He cherished his nieces and nephews, they were perfect in his eyes.
He will be greatly missed by his sisters, Brenda Crocker and her husband Steve, Dawn Lezama-Bourque and her husband Al; and his nieces, Riannon Crocker, Meghan Bourque, Melissa Lezama; nephews, Garrett Mello, Casey Bourque, Cal Lezama, and Stephen Crocker; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the Perkins School for the Blind, 175 North Beacon Street, Watertown, MA 02472. A private family celebration of his life will be held at a later time. Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm Street, Milford, NH. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to www.smith-heald.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 27, 2020