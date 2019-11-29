|
|
FESTA, Anthony C. "Doc" Age 91, passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 27th at the German Centre in West Roxbury. Doc was a lifelong resident of Roslindale and a standout athlete for Rossi High School, class of 1947. Upon completion of high school, Doc signed a minor league contract with the Chicago Cubs system and pursued his dream of playing professional baseball. In 1951, with the start of hostilities in Korea, Doc joined the United States Air Force and served his country in active duty until 1953 and as a reservist until 1960. In 1954, Doc met the love of his life, Lucy (Pagliarulo), and the two were wed on February 5, 1956. Lucy and Doc raised 3 children and resided at the Pagliarulo Family Compound in Roslindale. Doc was a loving husband, incredible father, grandfather, uncle, coach and teacher. He was the devoted father of Linda Lembo and her husband Michael of Dedham, Michael Festa and his wife Martha of Medfield and Sgt. Anthony Festa, former U.S Air Force, and his wife Kimberly. Loving grandfather of Sgt. Christopher Lembo, former U.S. Army, and his wife Jillian Sousa, Andrea Beagan and her husband Michael, Carolyn Fadden and her husband Christopher, Nicholas Lembo, Laura Donaldson and her husband Major Todd Donaldson, U.S. Army, Amy Festa and fiancé Michael Burbank, Joseph Festa, Lt. Nicholas Festa, U.S. Army, Alyse Festa and Abigail Festa. Loving great-grandfather of Gus, Gabriel, Cullen, Lucia, Pearl, Josephine, Madison and Thomas. Beloved brother-in-law and uncle to 26 nieces and nephews and their children. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Monday, December 2nd at 10am followed by a Funeral Mass in Holy Name Church at 11 o'clock. Visiting Hours Sunday 2-6 pm. Relatives and friends invited. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Fisher House Boston, PO Box 230, S. Walpole, MA 02071 or fisherhouseboston.org For directions and guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 30, 2019