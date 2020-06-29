Boston Globe Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for ANTHONY PIRRO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANTHONY C. PIRRO

ANTHONY C. PIRRO Obituary
PIRRO, Anthony C. Age 77, passed away peacefully June 28, 2020 after a battle with dementia. He was the husband of Marjorie R. Pirro. Born in Needham, MA on June 4, 1943, he was the son of the late Louis and Laura Pirro. He is survived by his wife of 56 years Marjorie R. (Fahy) Pirro, and their 3 children Anthony L. Pirro of Canton, MA, Susan P. Hughes and her husband Karl of Hudson, MA, and Kristine M. Pirro of Canton, MA. He has 6 grandchildren Anthony J. and Kyle Pirro, Austin, Brittney and Morgan Hurley and Paige Sullivan. A sister Lucy Hauptman and her husband Robert "Red" and many nieces and nephews and cousins. Anthony was a lifelong Needham resident. He graduated from Needham High School in 1962. He became a plumber and owned A.C. Pirro Plumbing and Heating and worked for many years in Needham and surrounding towns. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Joseph Church, 1360 Highland Ave., Needham, on Friday, July 3rd at 12 noon. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital, Senior Behavioral Health Center, 275 Sandwich St., Plymouth, MA 02630. For obit, directions or to share a memory of Anthony, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on July 1, 2020
