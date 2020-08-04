Boston Globe Obituaries
Cota Funeral Home
335 Park Street
North Reading, MA 01864
(978) 664-4340
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cota Funeral Home
335 Park Street
North Reading, MA 01864
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020
St. Theresa's Church
North Reading, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020
Funeral Mass may be viewed at http://www.sttheresanreading.org/livestream-video.html
TERRIZZI, Anthony C. "Tony" Of North Reading, Aug. 1st. Beloved husband of Geraldine "Gerry" (Matt). Father of Jennifer Terrizzi and her partner Andrew Lanneville of Quincy and Marissa Ninni and her husband Brian of Woburn. Brother of Angelo and his wife Marianne Terrizzi of FL and Maria Terrizzi of Waltham. Tony is also survived by his dear buddy, Vinny the Beagle. Brother-in-law of Jean and Anthony Ippolitio. Tony is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

Tony's Funeral Mass will be privately held at St. Theresa's Church in North Reading on the 8th and may be viewed at http://www.sttheresanreading.org/livestream-video.html. Visiting hours at the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St. (corner of Park St. and Rte. 28), NORTH READING, at Reading line, on Friday 4-8pm. Interment private. Due to covid restrictions, the funeral home can allow only 50 people at one time. Face coverings are mandatory and must be worn at all times. Staff will be on hand to assist with more restrictions.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tony's name to Parkinson's Fitness (Linda and Keith Hall), 46 Brittania Circle Salem, MA 01970 or CSF Dollars for Scholars Endowment Fund, P.O.Box 529, North Reading, MA 01864. Tony was Branch manager at Citizens Bank in North Reading for over 15 years. For more detail obit info please refer to www.cotafuneralhomes.com Cota Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service

North Reading

978-664-4340 / 781-944-1765
Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020
