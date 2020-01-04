|
CALLEVA, Anthony Age 78, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Baystate Medical Center. He was born in Watertown, MA to the late Angelo and Rose (Quinto) Calleva, he was a graduate of St. Patrick's High School in Watertown and a graduate of Northeastern University. Tony was employed by BB&N in Cambridge for 40 years, working in management information systems and retired in 2002. He was an avid fisherman and outdoorsman, enjoyed spending time on Cape Cod. He was an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots and was a regular spectator at Westfield University for their athletics. Mostly, Tony's life and soul was his grandchildren and spending time with them. He was predeceased by a son, Marc Calleva in 2007 and by a brother, Sal Calleva. Tony is survived by his beloved wife of 30 years, Evelyn (Cozzo) Calleva of Westfield, his children, Christopher Calleva and his wife Linda of Watertown, Anthony Calleva and his wife Kim of Clinton, John Saia and his wife Doreen of Voorheesville, NY and Jeanine Saia of Moab, UT and his cherished six grandchildren: Christopher Calleva, Jr., Joseph Saia, Anthony Calleva, III, Jack Saia, Brieanna Calleva and Nicholas Anthony Calleva. He is also survived by his brothers, Vincent Calleva of Waltham and John Calleva of Watertown and his sisters, Marie Ratta of Watertown and Angie Vanaria of Waltham. Anthony's Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 12 noon in St. Mary's Church, Bartlett St., Westfield. Visiting Hours will precede the Mass from 10-11:30AM in the Firtion Adams FS, 76 Broad St., WESTFIELD, MA 01085. In lieu of flowers, donations in Anthony's name may be directed to JDRF, 200 Vesey Street, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281 for research to help juvenile diabetes. www.firtionadams.com Firtion Adams FS, 76 Broad St. Westfield, MA 01085
