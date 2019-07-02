Boston Globe Obituaries
Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home
15 Miller Street
Medfield, MA 02052
(508) 359-2000
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home
15 Miller Street
Medfield, MA 02052
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Edward the Confessor Church
133 Spring St.
Medfield, MA
ANTHONY "TONY" CALO

ANTHONY "TONY" CALO Obituary
CALO, Anthony "Tony" Age 94, of Medfield, June 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary F. (Cirillo) Calo for over 72 years. Loving father of Mary Ann McCarthy of Franklin, Virginia Calo, Joseph A Calo and his wife Gay, Linda Stanley and her husband Ron, and Patricia Tuccero and her husband Dante all of Medfield. Cherished brother of Anna Dappolonio of West Newbury. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and many loving nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Joseph Calo, sister, Virginia Cheslawski and grandson, Stephen McCarthy. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, July 9th, 10AM at St. Edward the Confessor Church, 133 Spring St., Medfield, followed by burial with Military Honors at Vine Lake Cemetery. Visiting Hours will be Monday, 3-7pm at the Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home in MEDFIELD. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Anthony's name to the American Legion Beckwith Post #110, 110 Peter Kristof Way, Medfield MA 02052. See www.robertsmitchell.com for the guestbook, directions, and additional information. Roberts-Mitchell Funeral Service Medfield.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 7, 2019
