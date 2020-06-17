Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sullivan Funeral Home
551 Washington Street
Hanover, MA 02339
781-878-0920
Resources
More Obituaries for ANTHONY NUNES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANTHONY CARMEN NUNES


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANTHONY CARMEN NUNES Obituary
NUNES, Anthony Carmen Of Pembroke, passed away unexpectedly on June 13, 2020 at the age of 72. Born on July 1, 1947, he was raised in the North End of Boston by his late parents Anthony S. Nunes and Helen B. Nunes (Spagnuolo). He was a beloved son, father, brother and uncle who loved his family very much. Anthony was a longtime employee of Sears, Roebuck and Co., as well as a member of the Laborers International Union Local 133 in Quincy, MA. He also served as the Chairman of the Pembroke Commission on Disabilities for several years. Anthony enjoyed sharing his love of all things patriotic, including Harley-Davidson motorcycles and the New England Patriots. Anthony is survived by his daughters Melissa Nunes of Pembroke, Elise Rice and her husband Patrick of Ashland, and their mother Gail Nunes. He is also survived by his sisters Clare Pierce and her husband Cliff, and Debbie DuBois, as well as his nephew Marc and his nieces Natalie and Ashley. All Services will be private. To sign Anthony's online guestbook, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANTHONY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sullivan Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -