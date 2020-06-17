|
|
NUNES, Anthony Carmen Of Pembroke, passed away unexpectedly on June 13, 2020 at the age of 72. Born on July 1, 1947, he was raised in the North End of Boston by his late parents Anthony S. Nunes and Helen B. Nunes (Spagnuolo). He was a beloved son, father, brother and uncle who loved his family very much. Anthony was a longtime employee of Sears, Roebuck and Co., as well as a member of the Laborers International Union Local 133 in Quincy, MA. He also served as the Chairman of the Pembroke Commission on Disabilities for several years. Anthony enjoyed sharing his love of all things patriotic, including Harley-Davidson motorcycles and the New England Patriots. Anthony is survived by his daughters Melissa Nunes of Pembroke, Elise Rice and her husband Patrick of Ashland, and their mother Gail Nunes. He is also survived by his sisters Clare Pierce and her husband Cliff, and Debbie DuBois, as well as his nephew Marc and his nieces Natalie and Ashley. All Services will be private. To sign Anthony's online guestbook, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 19, 2020