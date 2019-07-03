MACK, Anthony Charles Born July 30, 1940 and called home by God, July 2, 2019. Of Brooklyn, NY, North Reading, MA, Portage, MI and Gloucester, MA. Son of the late Josephine V. Mack (Stolfi) and John G. Mack of Brooklyn, NY. Devoted husband of Dolores M. Mack for 55 years and loving father of Christopher J. Mack and his wife Iman of Lexington, Jodi A. Sponzo and her husband Gregory of North Reading, and John T. Mack and his wife Emma of Manhattan, NY. Adored grandfather of Brooke and Carly Sponzo and Jonathan Mack. Dear brother of John J. Mack and his wife Deborah of Newtown, PA and his predeceased sister and brother-in-law Angela and Tom D'Angelo of North Babylon, NY. Anthony is also survived by his sister-in-law Dianna Lannon and many cherished cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Tony was a graduate of Stuyvesant High School in Manhattan, NY, and MIT in Cambridge, MA where he received his BS and MS in Chemical Engineering. Anthony worked for AVCO Corporation in the early 60s as project engineer to develop a heat shield for the Apollo space vehicle and the Lunar Excursion Module (LEM). At Sweetheart Plastics in Wilmington, MA where he was employed for many years he worked as the Manager of Product and Systems Development where he developed multilayer barrier food containers, tamper evident packaging, thermoformed and injection molded packages for major food companies, and the development of a hospital heated food serving system. Later in his career he worked at Fabri-Kal in Kalamazoo, MI as Vice President of Product Development. Anthony's professional accomplishments include 12 patents for plastic products and food serving systems, 7 technical papers involving plastic research, product design, and development of quality control and environmental issues. Anthony was a member of Sigma Xi, the Society of Plastic Engineers, and Managing Director of the Plastic Pioneers Associated. Anthony had many community service activities, including Chairman of the North Reading Conservation Committee, member of the Board of Directors for the Heritage Community in Kalamazoo, MI, Vice President of the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce, local political campaign organizer, Treasurer for MIT class of 1963, Treasurer of Boy Scout Troop 750 in North Reading and an income tax volunteer for the elderly. Anthony enjoyed participating in his grandchildren's school activities and attending their sports events. He was happiest spending time with family and friends all of whom brought him great joy. He also enjoyed a relaxing day at Good Harbor Beach in Gloucester, MA. He will be remembered for his kindness, generosity and good humor by many. Visitation is Sunday, July 7th from 4 to 7 PM at Croswell Funeral Home, 19 Bow St., NORTH READING. Funeral from the Croswell Funeral Home on Monday, July 8th at 9:15 AM, followed by a 10:30 AM Funeral Mass at St. Theresa's Parish, 63 Winter St., North Reading, followed by interment at Riverside Cemetery, 159 Elm St., North Reading. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, a memorial donation be made to the at or Myasthenia Gravis at myasthenia.org Croswell Funeral Home www.croswellfuneralhome.com North Reading 978-664-3031



View the online memorial for Anthony Charles MACK Published in The Boston Globe on July 4, 2019