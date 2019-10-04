|
SCALIA, Anthony Charles "Charlie" Age 95, of Westfield, NY, and formerly of Boston, MA, died Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the Absolut Care of Westfield, in Westfield.
He was born February 14, 1924 in Boston, MA, the son of the late John and Diana (Filicchia) Scalia.
Charlie was a veteran of the United States Navy, having served his country proudly during WWII. After the war, he began a career in 1956 as a police officer with the Boston Police Department, retiring in 1981.
He was a member of the Boston . Anthony enjoyed playing cards, cribbage, daily swimming, daily walks, and time with his friends and family.
Charlie is survived by his two children; Diane Glennon of Westfield, NY, and John (Marie) Scalia of Franklin, MA, eight grandchildren; Lisa (Robert) Russin, Kelie (Quinton Ross) Glennon, James (Candi) Glennon, Danielle, (Jason) Scalia, John Scalia, Anthony Scalia, Paul (Jessica) Hallisey, and Jamie (Wendy) Butler, seven great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a son; Paul Scalia, a brother; Ralph Scalia, a sister; Anna Mae Manconi, and a son-in-law; James Glennon.
A Memorial Service will be held at 3PM on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the Freay Funeral Home in Mayville, NY (139 S. Erie St.) where military honors will be given. The Rev. Vinny Sanzo will officiate.
Memorials can be made to the , at
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 5, 2019