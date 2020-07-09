Boston Globe Obituaries
ANTHONY CONTARINO Jr. Obituary
CONTARINO, Anthony Jr. Of Saugus, formerly Medford, July 7, 2020, at age 69. Predeceased by his mother Carolyn (Cicoria) Contarino, father Anthony and brother Joseph. Survived by brother Michael, sister-in-law Marie Elena Challabi, sister-in-law Linda Oliveira and her husband Manuel. Niece Marisa Nazareno, her husband Michael and children Charlotte and Eli, nephew Anthony J. Contarino, his wife Alison and children Olivia and Anthony, Jr., niece Patricia Murphy and her husband Brendan, nephew Anthony Contarino, his wife Lori and children Brooke and Michael, niece Danielle Haskin and her husband Dr. Joshua Haskin, as well as many cousins from the Limone, Reed, Gatuso and Cicoria families. Relatives and friends are invited to gather in honor of Anthony's life during Visiting Hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., MELROSE on Monday, July 13 at 8:30am before leaving in procession to St. Mary's Church, Herbert St., Melrose for his Funeral Mass, celebrated at 10am. Interment at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. For more info, please visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration By Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on July 10, 2020
