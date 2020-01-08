Boston Globe Obituaries
SALVUCCI, Anthony D. "Tony" Of Newton, Jan. 5, 2020, age 83. Son of the late Antonio and Dorothy (Perruzzi) Salvucci. Beloved husband of Antonetta (Pellegrini) Salvucci for over 59 years. Devoted father of Anthony & his wife Paula of Burlington, Deborah & her husband Wayne of Chelmsford, Susan & her husband Adam of Chelmsford and Karen & her husband Kevin of Sudbury. Dear brother of the late Daniel Salvucci of Burlington and the late Ann Sullivan of Mashpee. Beloved grandfather of Anthony, Nicholas, Zachary, Jake, Taylor, Joseph, Kristina, Abigail, Halle and Eduard. Tony retired after a distinguished career working as a civilian for the Air Force at Hanscom Air Force Base. He spent his retirement years in his beloved "Nonni's World" home in New Hampshire. He loved life on the lake with his family. Funeral Mass Monday, Jan. 20 at 12 noon, Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 573 Washington St., Newton. The family will be receiving guests following the Mass. Burial will be private. There will be no Visiting Hours, therefore the family kindly asks for no flowers and donations in his memory may be made to: The , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, https://www.cancer.org/ Arr. by Magni FH, NEWTON.

Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 12, 2020
