ANTHONY DEANGELIS

ANTHONY DEANGELIS Obituary
DeANGELIS, Anthony Jr. Of Norwood, passed away suddenly on August 19, 2020 at the age of 77. Beloved husband of Celeste M. (Ciulla) DeAngelis. Devoted father of Anthony DeAngelis and his wife Lisa of Falmouth, Jennifer C. DeAngelis of Falmouth and Robert DeAngelis of Norwood. Brother of Leonard DeAngelis of Newport. Brother-in-law of Marie and Richard Paglia of Carlisle. Cherished grandfather of Anthony, Olivia and Christopher. Son of the late Anthony and Camille (Marrotta) DeAngelis. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Anthony was a 1965 graduate of Boston University, receiving a Bachelor's degree, and then went on to graduate from Suffolk University class of 1968, receiving a Master's degree. He was a retired Inspector for the MBTA working there for many years. In lieu of visiting hours, a celebration of Anthony's life will be held when it is safe for all of us to gather. Arrangements by the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, NORWOOD, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the MSPCA-Angell Memorial, 350 S. Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130 www.mspca.org kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 23, 2020
