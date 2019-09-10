|
|
DeFLUMERI, Anthony "Tony" Of Melrose, September 9, 2019. Beloved husband of Geraldina (Cataldo) DeFlumeri. Devoted son of the late Raffaele & Antonina (Sorrentino) DeFlumeri. Loving father of Rose Totino & her husband Robert, Diana Tauro & her husband Paul, all of Melrose and Denise DeFlumeri Potenza & her husband Michele Potenza of Somerville. Cherished & loved Nonno of Alexia, Alec, Isabella, Sofia, Mattias and Nathalie. Caring brother of the late Richard DeFlumeri. Son-in-law of the late Alessio & Adelina Cataldo. Brother-in-law of Giovanni Cataldo & his wife Gabriella of Canada, Maria Barbanell & her late husband Frank of Melrose, Angelo Cataldo & his wife Caroline of Saugus, Carlo Cataldo & his wife Rosetta, Lorella Cataldo, all of Italy and the late Pasquale Cataldo & his wife Antonella of Melrose. Also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. Visiting Hours will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE, on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 4-8PM. Procession from the Gately Funeral Home on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 8:45AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary's Church, 9 Herbert St., Melrose at 10AM. Relatives & friends respectfully invited to attend. Burial in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hale Family Center for families at Boston Children's Hospital, 300 Longwood Ave., Boston, MA 02115 or The Home for Little Wanderers, 10 Guest St., Boston, MA 02135. For directions & to sign online condolence visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home
781-665-1949
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 11, 2019