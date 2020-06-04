|
|
DiBONA, Anthony Jr. Age 33, of Braintree on June 2, 2020.Beloved son of Barbara Goldberg and her husband Richard Goldberg and the late Anthony DiBona Sr. Also survived by Loving Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. Anthony graduated from The Dexter School and Suffolk University. He was a well known and respected legislative aide and legal analyst. A private graveside service will be held. A celebration of Anthony's Life and accomplishments will be held at a later date. Remembrances in his memory may be made to the Pan-Mass Challenge,at http://pmc.org/MC0664, with all donations going directly to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 5, 2020