Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ANTHONY DIBONA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANTHONY DIBONA Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANTHONY DIBONA Jr. Obituary
DiBONA, Anthony Jr. Age 33, of Braintree on June 2, 2020.Beloved son of Barbara Goldberg and her husband Richard Goldberg and the late Anthony DiBona Sr. Also survived by Loving Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. Anthony graduated from The Dexter School and Suffolk University. He was a well known and respected legislative aide and legal analyst. A private graveside service will be held. A celebration of Anthony's Life and accomplishments will be held at a later date. Remembrances in his memory may be made to the Pan-Mass Challenge,at http://pmc.org/MC0664, with all donations going directly to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANTHONY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -