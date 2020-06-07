|
DiBONA, Anthony Jr. Anthony DiBona, Jr., 33, of Braintree on June 2, 2020. Beloved son of Barbara and Richard Goldberg and the late Anthony DiBona, Sr. Survived by loving Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins. A graduate of The Dexter School and Suffolk University, Anthony was a well known and respected legislative aide and legal analyst. A private graveside service will be held. A day of celebration honoring Anthony's life will be announced at a later date. Remembrances may be made to the Pan Mass Challenge, 77 Fourth St, Needham, MA 02494 or PMC.org, Anthony's profile page: DG0285. www.brezniakfd.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 8, 2020