DiNATALE, Anthony "Tony" Jr. Sports flooring legend, age 83, passed away peacefully in Sarasota, FL on November 19, 2020. Tony was predeceased by his sister, Nancy DiNatale Taylor and her husband Bob Taylor. He is survived by his wife and lifelong friend Susan, his son Tony, III & wife Terri of Ehrhardt, SC, son Michael of Newton, MA, daughters Constance of Wekiva, FL & Katherine of Orlando, FL and his sister Kathryn and husband Arthur of Milton, MA. Tony was "Nina" to 5 grandchildren: Paige, Valentine, Parker, Francesca and Rachelle. He also had many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends that will all miss him dearly. Born in Milton, MA in 1937, he attended Thayer Academy and St. Sebastian's High School. He played football at Harvard University and was a graduate of the class of 1959. Tony thrived in the sports flooring industry, continuing his father's legacy (Tony DiNatale, Sr. built the notorious Boston Garden parquet floor). Tony was most well known for inventing a rubber floor called ChemTurf that was made famous by NC State coach Jim Valvano. Tony relocated to Florida in the 1970's, but loved to visit New England during the summer, where he would always beeline to the North End for pepperoni, Ipswich for fried clams, and Montilio's bakery for rum cake. Tony loved to cook, and everyone begged him for his meat sauce recipe. He had an incredible memory and was a great storyteller about his experiences and travels. Following retirement, Tony pursued many interests but his passion was studying the markets. He shared his knowledge as a professional trainer and mentor to clients around the world. There will be a private Memorial Service for friends and family in the coming weeks. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: The Shrine of St. Anthony, 100 Arch Street, Boston, MA 02110.