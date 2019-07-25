|
DOHERTY, Anthony F. Jr. Of Saugus, formerly of Burlington, age 63, July 24th. Loving husband of Donna (Riccobene) Doherty, with whom he shared 34 years of marriage. Beloved son of Rose (Turco) Connors of Burlington. Cherished father of Amanda Johnson & her husband Brian of Saugus, Dana Swartz & her husband Jason of Saugus. Precious grandfather of Chloe & Kyle. Dear brother of Karen Weadick of Tyngsboro, Paula McMahon of Burlington, Kurt Doherty of Burlington, Mary Connors-Adams of North Easton, Anne Kauffman of Nashua, NH, Paul Connors of Saugus, John Connors of Saugus. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Sunday, from 2-5 p.m. Funeral from the funeral home on Monday, 9 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Summer St., Saugus, at 10 a.m. Interment Riverside Cemetery, Saugus. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to , 75 Sylvan Street, Danvers, MA, 01923 or at www.caredimensions.org/giving/ For directions & condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 26, 2019