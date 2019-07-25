Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
(781) 233-0300
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
9:00 AM
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
14 Summer St.
Saugus, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ANTHONY DOHERTY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANTHONY F. DOHERTY Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANTHONY F. DOHERTY Jr. Obituary
DOHERTY, Anthony F. Jr. Of Saugus, formerly of Burlington, age 63, July 24th. Loving husband of Donna (Riccobene) Doherty, with whom he shared 34 years of marriage. Beloved son of Rose (Turco) Connors of Burlington. Cherished father of Amanda Johnson & her husband Brian of Saugus, Dana Swartz & her husband Jason of Saugus. Precious grandfather of Chloe & Kyle. Dear brother of Karen Weadick of Tyngsboro, Paula McMahon of Burlington, Kurt Doherty of Burlington, Mary Connors-Adams of North Easton, Anne Kauffman of Nashua, NH, Paul Connors of Saugus, John Connors of Saugus. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Sunday, from 2-5 p.m. Funeral from the funeral home on Monday, 9 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Summer St., Saugus, at 10 a.m. Interment Riverside Cemetery, Saugus. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to , 75 Sylvan Street, Danvers, MA, 01923 or at www.caredimensions.org/giving/ For directions & condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
Download Now