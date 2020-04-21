Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
22 Oak Street
Hyde Park, MA 02136
(617) 361-0380
Resources
More Obituaries for ANTHONY FINAMORE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANTHONY F. FINAMORE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANTHONY F. FINAMORE Obituary
FINAMORE, Anthony F. Of Hyde Park. Passed peacefully on April 21 at the age of 89. Beloved husband of the late Mary P. (Hannon). Devoted father of Robert Finamore of Hyde Park, Patricia Sylvester of Hyde Park and Richard Finamore and his wife Debra of East Walpole. Cherished brother of Ellen Brennen and her husband James of West Roxbury and the late Eugene Finamore. Loving "Papa" of Shannon Sylvester and Madison Finamore. Father-in-law of Richard Sylvester of Middleboro. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends. At the moment, all Services will be private at the family's request. Anthony was a head usher at St. Joseph's Church in Hyde Park for many years and a longtime employee of Owen Motors in Dedham. For online guestbook, please visit thomasfuneralhomes.com Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home

Hyde Park 617-361-3216
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANTHONY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -