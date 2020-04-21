|
FINAMORE, Anthony F. Of Hyde Park. Passed peacefully on April 21 at the age of 89. Beloved husband of the late Mary P. (Hannon). Devoted father of Robert Finamore of Hyde Park, Patricia Sylvester of Hyde Park and Richard Finamore and his wife Debra of East Walpole. Cherished brother of Ellen Brennen and her husband James of West Roxbury and the late Eugene Finamore. Loving "Papa" of Shannon Sylvester and Madison Finamore. Father-in-law of Richard Sylvester of Middleboro. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends. At the moment, all Services will be private at the family's request. Anthony was a head usher at St. Joseph's Church in Hyde Park for many years and a longtime employee of Owen Motors in Dedham. For online guestbook, please visit thomasfuneralhomes.com Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
Hyde Park 617-361-3216
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 22, 2020