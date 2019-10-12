|
GARRO, Anthony F. Longtime Revere Resident In his 96th year, in the presence of his loving God & his devoted family, October 12th, in Revere. Beloved husband of the late Mildred (DiSessa) Garro. Cherished father of Maria J. Reisman & husband Robert S. of Needham, Christina J. Brownell & husband Mark P. of Belchertown, Camille J. Garro & her partner Dennis M. LaMalfa of Newburyport & Gina J. Garro & husband Brian S. Duplisea of Somerville. Devoted grandfather of Marissa G. Semprucci & husband Michael of Needham, Matthew B. Reisman & wife Mandy of Marshfield, Nicholas A. Reisman & wife Sandra of CO, Adam G. Belmonte & wife Evie of North Andover, Alexander J. Brownell & wife Casey of Malden, Melina Garro-Duplisea, Andres Garro-Duplisea & Sulmy Garro-Duplisea, all of Somerville. Dear brother of the late Nan Scola, Frances Fiocca & Sarah Garro. Also lovingly survived by 4 great-grandchildren, Layla, Olivia, Benjamin & Lucy & many nieces & nephews. Family & friends are invited to attend the Funeral on Wednesday, October 16th from the Vertuccio and Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rt. 107), REVERE at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church (Corner of Beach St. & Winthrop Ave), REVERE at 10:30 a.m. and immediately followed with entombment in the Sheffield Building at Woodlawn Community Mausoleum, Everett. Visiting Hours are Tuesday, Oct. 15th in the Funeral Home from 4-8 p.m. Parking available left of the Funeral Home. Retired Account Manager for the Federal Government (I.R.S). Active member of the Revere Senior Center. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be to the St. Francis House, 39 Boylston St., Boston, MA 02116. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 13, 2019