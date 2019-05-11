Boston Globe Obituaries
ANTHONY F. GIARRUSSO

GIARRUSSO, Anthony F. Of Arlington. May 11th, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Josephine (DeMarinis). Loving father of Gary and Debra Giarrusso. Father-in-law of Anna Giarrusso. Cherished "Papa" of Andrea Giarrusso. Devoted brother of Rosemary Paliuca. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Anthony was a World War II Army veteran. Funeral from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St. (Rt. 60, adjacent to St. Agnes Church), ARLINGTON, on Thursday, at 9 am. Funeral Mass in Saint Agnes Church, Arlington at 10 am. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours Wednesday 4-8 pm. Burial in Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . For obituary, directions or to send a condolence visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 13, 2019
