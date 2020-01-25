Boston Globe Obituaries
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-0811
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
7:00 PM
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
View Map
PAVIDIS, Anthony F. Age 100, of Canton, passed away January 24th. Father of Richard A. Pavidis of West Roxbury, Margaret A. Garner and her husband Wesley of Bellingham, and the late Donald F. Pavidis. Also survived by his loving companion Betty Brenton of Foxborough and 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Tuesday, 4-7 pm. The Visitation will conclude with a Funeral Service at 7 p.m. Air Force Veteran of WWII. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Canton Veteran's Service Department, 801 Washington St., Canton, MA 02021. For complete obituary and guestbook, see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 26, 2020
