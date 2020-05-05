Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for ANTHONY PEDUTO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANTHONY F. "TONY" PEDUTO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANTHONY F. "TONY" PEDUTO Obituary
PEDUTO, Anthony F. "Tony" Of Arlington, passed away on May 3, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved husband of the late Rosemarie L. ( LaMonica ) Peduto. Loving father of Lisa Peduto of Arlington, Anthony, Jr. and his wife Yolanda of Duck, NC, David and his wife Kathy of Acton and Edward and his wife Arline of Wakefield. Tony is survived by his dear brother Richard Peduto and late wife Sandi of Somers, NY and his cherished grandchildren Michael, David, Nolan, Kevin, Jason, Lauren, Joey, Marie, Tommy and Gabriella, and great-grandfather of newly born Molly Vivian. Also survived by Eileen Peduto and dear family friends Margaret Hunt and family. Late President of Arlington Hockey Club and longtime coach of Arlington Little League. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Red Sox RBI Foundation: www.redsoxfoundation.org The goal of the Red Sox Foundation's Jr. RBI program (formerly Rookie League) is to introduce the sport of baseball to younger children, ages 5-12, in economically disadvantaged areas and promote good sportsmanship and respect for adults and peers. Due to the current Covid19 mandates, all Services are private.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANTHONY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -