PEDUTO, Anthony F. "Tony" Of Arlington, passed away on May 3, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved husband of the late Rosemarie L. ( LaMonica ) Peduto. Loving father of Lisa Peduto of Arlington, Anthony, Jr. and his wife Yolanda of Duck, NC, David and his wife Kathy of Acton and Edward and his wife Arline of Wakefield. Tony is survived by his dear brother Richard Peduto and late wife Sandi of Somers, NY and his cherished grandchildren Michael, David, Nolan, Kevin, Jason, Lauren, Joey, Marie, Tommy and Gabriella, and great-grandfather of newly born Molly Vivian. Also survived by Eileen Peduto and dear family friends Margaret Hunt and family. Late President of Arlington Hockey Club and longtime coach of Arlington Little League. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Red Sox RBI Foundation: www.redsoxfoundation.org The goal of the Red Sox Foundation's Jr. RBI program (formerly Rookie League) is to introduce the sport of baseball to younger children, ages 5-12, in economically disadvantaged areas and promote good sportsmanship and respect for adults and peers. Due to the current Covid19 mandates, all Services are private.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 7, 2020