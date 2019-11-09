|
VALENTI, Anthony F. Of Medford, November 5, 2019, at age 93. Beloved husband for 63 years of the late Maryann (Baldassarre) Valenti. Devoted father of Barbara Nelson and her late husband Barry, Diana Rubin and her husband Michael, and Anthony "Tony" Valenti and his wife Lorraine. Cherished grandfather of 7, and loving great-grandfather of 7. Dear brother of the late Frank Valenti, Anna DeMarco, Alfred Valenti, and Marlene DiMare. Son of the late Anthony "Rip" Valenti and Concetta (Tarantino) Valenti. Also survived by many loving nieces and
nephews. Funeral from the Barile Family Funeral Home, 482 Main St. (Rt. 28), STONEHAM, Tuesday, November 12th, at 10am, followed by a Funeral Mass Celebrating Anthony's Eternal Life in St. Raphael Church, 512 High St., Medford, at 11am. Family and friends are cordially invited to gather and share memories with the Family on Monday, November 11th, from 4-7pm in the Funeral Home. Parking attendants and elevator are available. Interment Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations in Anthony's memory to the , 1661 Worcester Rd. Ste. 301, Framingham, MA 01701. For directions or to send a memorial condolence www.barilefuneral.com or www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome Barile Family Funeral Homes
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 10, 2019