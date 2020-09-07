FERZOCO, Anthony G. Jr. Age 61, passed away peacefully, Sunday, September 6, 2020, at his home in Stoughton, after a long battle with prostate cancer. He was the beloved husband of 33 years of Joan (Stanley) Ferzoco. Born in Boston, he was raised in Roslindale and was a 1976 graduate of Boston Tech. He was also a graduate of Boston State Teacher's College. Mr. Ferzoco was a resident of Stoughton for the past 26 years and was a longtime summer resident of East Falmouth. He was a proud 40-year member of the IBEW, Local 103 in Boston and was the 2017 "Man of the Year" for Local 103. Tony loved to exercise and enjoyed playing racquetball. He was an avid vegetable gardener and enjoyed digging Quahogs, earning the nickname "King Quahog" among his family. He was a lifelong fan of the Super Bowl LIV Champion Kansas City Chiefs. He looked forward to family suppers, spending time with his family, his Bulldog Bruno, and especially reading and doing puzzles with his daughter Sarah. In addition to his wife Joan, he is survived by his son Anthony G. Ferzoco, III (his girlfriend Liz Krueger), his daughter Sarah O. Ferzoco, all of Stoughton. He was the brother of Dennis (Judi) Ferzoco, Barbara (Joe) Menendez, Paul (Nancy) Ferzoco, Lorraine (Joe) DeCristofaro, Edward (Linda) Ferzoco, James (Anne) Ferzoco, MaryAnn Ferzoco (her longtime companion Jeff Barnes), Ellie Murphy (her longtime companion Bill Sweeney), David (Suzanne) Ferzoco, Carolyn (Kevin) Sheehan, Gerard (Deborah) Ferzoco, Gregory Ferzoco, Gary Ferzoco (his longtime companion Mariellen Goulding), Michael Ferzoco (his partner Michael Weiss), Nancy (Dan) Trodden, and the late Dolores (the late John) Bourke. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, aunts, cousins, friends and brothers and sisters-in-law. Visiting Hours will be held in the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St. (Rte. 27), STOUGHTON, on Thursday from 9AM-12PM. A private Graveside Service will follow. Donations in Tony's name may be made to Mass General Hospital, Bertucci Center for Genitourinary Cancers, 32 Fruit St., Suite 7E, Boston, MA 02114. Obituary and directions at www.farleyfh.com
