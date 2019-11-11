|
PASQUALE, Anthony G. Of Medord, MA, passed away on November 11, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Helen (Ogar) Pasquale. Devoted brother of the late Gloria Seabrook, the late Alma Locke, and the late Philip B. Pasquale. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Service to be held on Sat., Nov. 16, 2019, at St. Peter's Cemetery Mausoleum, Lewiston, Maine, at 11AM. Visitation will be held on Thurs., Nov. 14, 2019, at the Faggas Funeral Home, 551 Mt. Auburn St., WATERTOWN, MA, from 6PM to 8PM. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the s Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. Late Veteran US Navy, WWI and Korean War. For online guestbook, please visit www.Faggas.com Faggas Funeral Home 800-222-2586
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 13, 2019