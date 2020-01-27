|
RADWAY, Anthony G. "Tony" At 84 years, in Lynnfield, formerly of Revere, following a brief illness, on January 26th. Beloved son of the late Leonard & Catherine (Darone) Radway. Devoted brother to Vita A. Radway & Arnold P. Radway, both of Lynnfield & the late Vivian Flint & Phyllis LeTourneau. Also lovingly survived by many caring & proud nieces, nephews, grandnieces & grandnephews. Family & friends are invited to attend a Visitation on Thursday, January 30th in the Vertuccio and Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rt. 107), REVERE from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (noon) & followed by the Funeral Service in the Funeral Home at 12:15 p.m., and immediately followed with interment in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Parking available left of the Funeral Home. "Tony" was a retiree of the former American Optical Co. Inc., with over 30 years of service. He was longtime member of the Lynnfield Council-Knights of Columbus. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 28, 2020