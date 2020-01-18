|
VISCO, Anthony H. Of Winthrop, January 16, 2020. He was 79 years old. Born in Boston, he was the beloved son of the late Joseph and Jennie (Pascarella) Visco. Dear brother of Carmella M. "Ella" Austin, and the late Louis J. Visco and Anna L. Visco, all of Winthrop. Loving aunt of Mary E. Ham and her husband Jeffrey of Wenham, William J. Austin, III and his wife Allison of Salem, MA, Joseph T. Austin and his wife Teresa of San Diego, CA, and Linda A. Austin of Winthrop. Also survived by several grandnieces and grandnephews. Funeral from the Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home, 210 Winthrop St., WINTHROP on Wednesday, January 22 at 9AM, followed by a Funeral Mass to be held in St. John the Evangelist Church-Winthrop at 10AM. Relatives and friends are invited. Services will conclude with Burial in the Winthrop Cemetery (Belle Isle Section). Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Tuesday from 4-8PM. Anthony was a U.S. Army Veteran. He was a member of the Winthrop Lodge of Elks #1078, American Legion-Winthrop Post #146 and the Winthrop Knights of Columbus-Council 162. Anthony was a proud member of the Local 12 Plumbers Union. For guestbook and directions, please visit our website at: www.mauricekirbyfh.com Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home Winthrop 617-846-0909
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 19, 2020