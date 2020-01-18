Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home
210 Winthrop Street
Winthrop, MA 02152
(617) 846-0909
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home
210 Winthrop Street
Winthrop, MA 02152
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
9:00 AM
Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home
210 Winthrop Street
Winthrop, MA 02152
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
Winthrop, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ANTHONY VISCO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANTHONY H. VISCO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANTHONY H. VISCO Obituary
VISCO, Anthony H. Of Winthrop, January 16, 2020. He was 79 years old. Born in Boston, he was the beloved son of the late Joseph and Jennie (Pascarella) Visco. Dear brother of Carmella M. "Ella" Austin, and the late Louis J. Visco and Anna L. Visco, all of Winthrop. Loving aunt of Mary E. Ham and her husband Jeffrey of Wenham, William J. Austin, III and his wife Allison of Salem, MA, Joseph T. Austin and his wife Teresa of San Diego, CA, and Linda A. Austin of Winthrop. Also survived by several grandnieces and grandnephews. Funeral from the Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home, 210 Winthrop St., WINTHROP on Wednesday, January 22 at 9AM, followed by a Funeral Mass to be held in St. John the Evangelist Church-Winthrop at 10AM. Relatives and friends are invited. Services will conclude with Burial in the Winthrop Cemetery (Belle Isle Section). Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Tuesday from 4-8PM. Anthony was a U.S. Army Veteran. He was a member of the Winthrop Lodge of Elks #1078, American Legion-Winthrop Post #146 and the Winthrop Knights of Columbus-Council 162. Anthony was a proud member of the Local 12 Plumbers Union. For guestbook and directions, please visit our website at: www.mauricekirbyfh.com Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home Winthrop 617-846-0909
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANTHONY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -