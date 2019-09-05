Boston Globe Obituaries
Boston Harborside Home of JS Waterman & Son-Waring-Langone
580 Commercial Street
Boston, MA 02109
(617) 536-4110
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Boston Harborside Home of JS Waterman & Son-Waring-Langone
580 Commercial Street
Boston, MA 02109
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
Boston Harborside Home of JS Waterman & Son-Waring-Langone
580 Commercial Street
Boston, MA 02109
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Leonard Church
320 Hanover St
Boston, MA
View Map
ANTHONY I. MALVAROSA


1939 - 2019
ANTHONY I. MALVAROSA Obituary
MALVAROSA, Anthony I. "Sid" Of Boston's North End, passed away on August 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Helen (Borofsky) Malvarosa. Loving father of Cheryl Faro and her husband Matthew of Wilmington and Debra DiCenso and her husband Frank of Andover. Cherished grandfather of Danielle Bacon and her husband William, Arianna Faro, Alyssa Faro, Nicholas, and Anthony DiCenso; great-grandfather of Karina Bacon. Dear brother of the late Nancy Crisostamo, Stanley Malvarosa, Thomas Malvarosa, Tomasina Esposito. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. The family will receive visitors on Sunday from 4pm to 8pm in the Waterman-Langone Funeral Home, 580 Commercial St., BOSTON. Parking attendants will be at the front door. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10am in St. Leonard Church, 320 Hanover St., Boston. To join procession to church, please be at funeral home by 9am. Services will conclude with interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. For online condolences and/or directions, please visit: bostonharborsidehome.com Waterman-Langone

at Boston Harborside

617-536-4110
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 6, 2019
