|
|
SAHYOUN, Dr. Anthony I. Of Wellesley, passed away peacefully August 31, with his family at his side. He was 97. Devoted father of Nayla and Karim (Charlotte) Sahyoun, and beloved grandfather of Alexandra, Teddy, Julian, Chloë, and Arielle. He was predeceased by his extraordinary wife, Micheline Lakah Sahyoun. Dr. Sahyoun was born in Haifa, Palestine, the 9th of 10 children born to Ibrahim and Marie Sahyoun. He obtained his medical degree from the American University of Beirut and completed his surgical training in London, at the Royal Postgraduate Medical School. He left London in 1949, to lead the United Nations' efforts to provide health care to Palestinian refugees in Jordan and the West Bank. Based out of a hospital in As-Salt, Jordan, he organized local clinics in each of the Palestinian Refugee camps, trained younger surgeons, established a nursing program, and operated on several thousand patients per year. He married Micheline Lakah in 1956. Feeling his job complete, he soon after decided to leave Jordan. Dr. Sahyoun left behind a strong organization staffed by highly trained nurses, very capable surgeons, and high-quality local clinics. Nearly sixty years later, the memory of his service is surprisingly still alive in Jordan. After twelve years spent first in Alexandria, Egypt and then in Beirut, Lebanon, he and his wife determined that their children should not grow up "in an atmosphere of war and hatred" and decided to move their family to the United States. Fortunate to have the friendship and support of Dr. Edward D. Churchill, of Mass General Hospital and Harvard Medical School, he began a new phase in his professional life in 1970. He partnered with Dr. Anthony P. Monaco to help establish the kidney transplant service beginning at the Boston City Hospital, and subsequently at the Deaconess Hospital. In Dr. Monaco, he gained both a best friend and a highly esteemed colleague. He simultaneously became Associate Chief of Surgery and Chief of Emergency Services at the Faulkner Hospital as well as Assistant Clinical Professor of Surgery at Harvard Medical School. A gifted surgeon, a true humanitarian, and the very definition of a gentleman, Dr. Sahyoun was beloved by patients, nurses and colleagues alike. He was a remarkable father, grandfather, and friend. He will be deeply missed by all who loved him. A Celebratory Mass will be held at St. Paul's Church, 502 Washington St. (Rt. 16), WELLESLEY, on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at 10AM. Relatives & friends kindly invited. Interment will be limited to his children and grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Dr. Sahyoun's memory to Médecins Sans Frontieres/. Henry J. Burke & Sons BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 4, 2019