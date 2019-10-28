|
|
KREISEL, Anthony Irving "Tony" Of Boston, age 74, passed peacefully in the early hours of Friday, October 25th, 2019, at Massachusetts General Hospital in the presence of his wife, Kimberly Faris Kreisel. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Adam Kreisel, and Adam's daughter, Chaia; his daughter, Lauren Ziff, her husband, Garrison Ziff, and their children, Julia and Oliver; his daughter, Sybil Johnson, and her partner, Joshua Joslyn; his brother, Peter Kreisel; his cousins, Ivan Benjamin and Robert (Bobby) Benjamin; and many close family and friends.
Tony leaves behind a legacy characterized by hard work, generosity, and service. Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, son of Henry and Naoma Kreisel, he was a longtime resident of the Boston area. He graduated from Franklin & Marshall College in 1966, where he earned his degree in economics, and completed his Master's of Business Administration in 1968 at Columbia University. After completing his education, he served in Vietnam as a member of the Army Intelligence Service. Retired at the time of his death, he previously held many senior-level management positions at investment firms, most recently as a Chief Investment Officer for the Large Cap Value Fund at Putnam Investments, Inc. Known throughout the financial community, he was named several times to the Institutional Investor All-American Research Team. In his retirement, he acted as a consultant at Edward Jones and mentored many emerging analysts.
After his retirement in 2000, Tony directed his attention and talents to his alma mater, Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, where he served successive terms as a trustee from 1998 through the present. He also served on the Franklin & Marshall Admission Network, the 2010 presidential search committee, and volunteered for reunions. He and his wife Kimberly funded the creation of the Kreisel Lobby in the Roschel Performing Arts Center, and the Kreisel Innovation Zone on campus, home to the Kreisel-Faris Mindfulness Program. An avid Diplomats fan, Tony was honored with the Franklin & Marshall Alumni Medal in 2011 for his distinguished service to the College. For the past two years, he also acted as a trustee at Pine Manor College in Brookline, Massachusetts.
Tony was known as a passionate man in all areas of his life, and philanthropic with his dedication and time. He was a dear husband, father, grandfather, friend, and mentor whose influence was as large as his personality. Tony dedicated his life to providing opportunities and education to young people, and felt a great responsibility to give back to the communities he cherished. He was always willing to help those in need, whether friends, family, or complete strangers. In sum, Tony had a huge heart. He will be missed profoundly for his sensitivity, kindness, and love, and remembered fondly through all of the lives he touched.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Tony's name to . A Memorial Service is being planned.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 29, 2019