Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Cherry Place
178 Winter Street
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 676-1933
ANTHONY J. ABRAHAM

ANTHONY J. ABRAHAM Obituary
ABRAHAM, Anthony J. "Tony" Age 81, of Tiverton, passed away, Monday, December 16, 2019 at St. Anne's Hospital in Fall River. He was the husband of the late Marilyn (Norton) Abraham.

Born in Fall River, a son of the late Shadan S. and Madeline (Hacheme-Nasiff) Abraham, he spent his youth in Fall River and lived in Somerset for many years before moving to Tiverton in 2003.

A graduate of B.M.C. Durfee High School, Class of 1956, he was Vice President of his class and a member of the Durfee Athletic Hall of Fame. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing and played football at Boston College. Upon graduation, he taught and coached football at Greater New Bedford Regional Vocational Technical High School while also playing semi-professional football for the New Bedford Sweepers and the Providence Steam Rollers.

Mr. Abraham was an insurance agent and the Executive Vice President of Feitelberg Insurance. He worked with many businesses in the community for 40 years before retiring in 2003.

He volunteered as Vice Chair of St. Anne's Hospital's Board for over thirty years. He was a member of the Caritas Christi Finance Committee, YMCA Board, Steppingstone Board, and the Father Donovan McCarrick Scholarship Committee. He was a member of St. Anthony of the Desert Church and a recipient of the Marion Medal.

Always remaining active, he enjoyed skiing at Tenney Mountain, golfing at the Fall River Country Club and playing squash at The Fall River YMCA. He also enjoyed spending summer afternoons at Baker's Beach in Westport and fall Saturdays attending Boston College football games.

He is survived by one son, Daniel J. Abraham and his wife Lauren of Portsmouth, RI; one daughter, Elizabeth A. Kendall and her husband Peter of Rye, NH; three sisters, Yvonne Taylor and her husband Donald of Bow, NH, Antoinette Abraham and Diana Sawyer of Fall River; four grandchildren, Bryan and Matthew Abraham, Charles and Kelly Rose Kendall and many nieces and nephews.

His Funeral will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 9:00AM from the Waring-Sullivan Home at Cherry Place, 178 Winter St., FALL RIVER, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00AM in St. Anthony of the Desert Church, 300 N. Eastern Ave., Fall River. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours Friday, from 4:00 to 8:00PM. Contributions in his honor may be made to the Dominican Sisters of the Presentation, 3012 Elm St., Dighton, MA 02715. Burial will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Fall River. For tributes or directions:

www.waring-sullivan.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 18, 2019
