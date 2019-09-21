|
BOTTERI, Anthony J. Jr. Of Stoughton, formerly of Hyde Park, passed peacefully on September 20th, surrounded by his loving family, at the age of 84. Beloved husband of Helen (Gray) and the late Irene V. (Tosi). Devoted father of Marie O'Loughlin and her husband Michael of Norfolk, Dianne Botteri of Walpole, John Neas of Maine, Rachael Keefe and her late husband Richard of Canton, Laurie Kiricoples and her husband Roger of Peabody, and Eric Neas and his wife Tracy of Illinois. Cherished brother of Mary Knapp of Texas, Annette Houle and her husband Robert of Bridgewater, and Joseph Botteri and his wife Kathy of Florida. Loving "Grandpa Tony" of Margot, Michael, Anthony, and many other grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends. Funeral from the Caroll-Thomas Funeral Home, 22 Oak St., HYDE PARK, Wednesday morning, at 9 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Most Precious Blood Church, Hyde Park, at 10 a.m. Visiting Hours Tuesday evening, 3-7 p.m. Relatives and friends invited. Interment Forest Hills Cemetery. Please, in lieu of flowers, all donations can be made to stjudes.org For directions and guestbook please visit thomasfuneralhomes.com Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
Hyde Park 617-361-3216
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 22, 2019