Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
22 Oak Street
Hyde Park, MA 02136
(617) 361-0380
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
22 Oak Street
Hyde Park, MA 02136
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
9:00 AM
Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
22 Oak Street
Hyde Park, MA 02136
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Most Precious Blood Church
Hyde Park, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ANTHONY BOTTERI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANTHONY J. BOTTERI Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANTHONY J. BOTTERI Jr. Obituary
BOTTERI, Anthony J. Jr. Of Stoughton, formerly of Hyde Park, passed peacefully on September 20th, surrounded by his loving family, at the age of 84. Beloved husband of Helen (Gray) and the late Irene V. (Tosi). Devoted father of Marie O'Loughlin and her husband Michael of Norfolk, Dianne Botteri of Walpole, John Neas of Maine, Rachael Keefe and her late husband Richard of Canton, Laurie Kiricoples and her husband Roger of Peabody, and Eric Neas and his wife Tracy of Illinois. Cherished brother of Mary Knapp of Texas, Annette Houle and her husband Robert of Bridgewater, and Joseph Botteri and his wife Kathy of Florida. Loving "Grandpa Tony" of Margot, Michael, Anthony, and many other grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends. Funeral from the Caroll-Thomas Funeral Home, 22 Oak St., HYDE PARK, Wednesday morning, at 9 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Most Precious Blood Church, Hyde Park, at 10 a.m. Visiting Hours Tuesday evening, 3-7 p.m. Relatives and friends invited. Interment Forest Hills Cemetery. Please, in lieu of flowers, all donations can be made to stjudes.org For directions and guestbook please visit thomasfuneralhomes.com Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home

Hyde Park 617-361-3216
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANTHONY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
Download Now