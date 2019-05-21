|
CALAPA, Anthony J. Of Quincy, passed away May 19th. Beloved husband of the late Irene (Cashman). Father of Karen A. Sobelman and her husband Marc of Attleboro, Deborah S. DiIeso and her husband Paul of Canton, Donna M. Brodsky and her husband Ron of FL. Grandfather of Michael J. Sullivan, Marc L. Sullivan, Nicole Anuszczyk, Stephanie DiIeso, Michelle DiIeso, Sheena Birster and Tonya Overfelt. Great-grandfather of Evangeline, Adeline, Riley, Eli, Korbyn, Lynken, Warryn, and Benjamin. Brother of the late Laura Volpini and Lilla Malzone. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home 455 Washington St., CANTON, Wednesday, May 29th, from 4-7 pm. Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Good Council Church, Quincy Thursday morning, May 30th, at 10:30. Burial Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy. Army Veteran WWII. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tony's memory can be made to DAV, mail donations to Disabled American Veterans, PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-301, or call 877-947-VETS, or online at www.dav.org For complete obituary and guestbook see www.dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on May 26, 2019