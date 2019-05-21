Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-0811
Resources
More Obituaries for ANTHONY CALAPA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANTHONY J. CALAPA

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ANTHONY J. CALAPA Obituary
CALAPA, Anthony J. Of Quincy, passed away May 19th. Beloved husband of the late Irene (Cashman). Father of Karen A. Sobelman and her husband Marc of Attleboro, Deborah S. DiIeso and her husband Paul of Canton, Donna M. Brodsky and her husband Ron of FL. Grandfather of Michael J. Sullivan, Marc L. Sullivan, Nicole Anuszczyk, Stephanie DiIeso, Michelle DiIeso, Sheena Birster and Tonya Overfelt. Great-grandfather of Evangeline, Adeline, Riley, Eli, Korbyn, Lynken, Warryn, and Benjamin. Brother of the late Laura Volpini and Lilla Malzone. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home 455 Washington St., CANTON, Wednesday, May 29th, from 4-7 pm. Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Good Council Church, Quincy Thursday morning, May 30th, at 10:30. Burial Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy. Army Veteran WWII. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tony's memory can be made to DAV, mail donations to Disabled American Veterans, PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-301, or call 877-947-VETS, or online at www.dav.org For complete obituary and guestbook see www.dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
Download Now