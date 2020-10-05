CANTALUPA, Anthony J. "Tony" Age 82 years, of Somerville, passed away peacefully on October 4, 2020, surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of 54 years to Kathleen "Kathy" (Reardon). Dear son of the late Anthony and Angelina (Langone). Loving father of Amy and her late husband Michael Sobchuk of Norwood and John and his wife Jenny of Somerville. Foster father of Patrick Borden of Norton. Tony was the doting Papa of Catherine, Jacqueline, Michael and Santiago. Loving brother of the late Eleanor Deveau (Alphee), Rita Ducharme (Leo), Joseph and his wife Lois, Mary Nutting and her husband Bill, Ann, Theresa O'Keefe (Donald) and Barbara and her husband Edward Lonergan. Tony is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends. Tony was a devoted family man who had a welcoming personality and quick wit. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, time at the beach in Marshfield, gatherings of the large, close-knit family and quiet times working on a good puzzle. Tony was a retired Certified Public Accountant and a U.S. Army veteran. Tony lived, for his entire life, in the Nunnery Grounds section of Somerville. Everyone who knew this wonderful man loved him. He will be sorely missed by all. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Tony in St. Joseph Church, Medford, Thursday morning at 11:30. Relatives and friends invited. His family will arrange a Celebration of his remarkable Life when we are able to enjoy our memories together. Donations may be made in his memory to Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.





