ANTHONY J. CAPONE

ANTHONY J. CAPONE Obituary
CAPONE, Anthony J. Of East Walpole, MA, passed away peacefully at the Pond Home on April 11, 2020, at the age of 102. Son of James and Angelina of Italy. Predeceased by Barbara (Raymond), his loving wife of 70 years, his sisters, Louise Lorusso, Virginia Gambrazio, Pauline Giandomenico, Ann Parlato, and brothers, Pellegrino, Daniel, and Silvio. Beloved father of James (& Lorraine) of Foxboro, Raymond (& Noreen), of Plymouth, and Jeanne Arruda (& Mark), of Walpole. Grandfather of Garrett Capone of Maryland, Julieanne Capone of Plymouth, Elizabeth Gagnon of Plymouth, Melissa Capone of South Boston, and Matthew Capone of Boston. Great-grandfather of Kyra, Caitlyn, Teagan, Madison, and Mila. Tony was a WWII veteran, Purple Heart Recipient, and a longtime employee of the East Walpole Post office. He was a devoted Bruin's fan, enjoyed the Red Sox and Patriots, was a St. Mary's communicant for over 90 years, and was well-known for his green thumb for growing tomatoes. Papa was beloved by his grandchildren, with his greatest joy being active in their lives for the past 40 years. Private burial will be led by the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home at St. Francis Cemetery, Walpole. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in his memory to St. Jude Research Hospital, Disabled Veterans of America, or the Maryknoll Society. krawkornackfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 13, 2020
