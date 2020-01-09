|
|
CERULLO, Anthony J. Of Burlington, formerly of Somerville, Jan. 9. Beloved husband of the late Shirley E. (Bushey). Loving father of Anthony Cerullo of Burlington, Susan Rodman of Burlington and Charles Cerullo & his wife Theresa of Tewksbury. Stepfather of Carl Fletcher of Plymouth, David Fletcher of Alaska, Robert Fletcher of NY and Catherine Calley of NY. Brother of Albert Cerullo of Pepperell and the late Rosalie Fiore, Mary Brancato, Domenic, Allasandro & Henry Cerullo. Anthony is also survived by 17 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side) on Sunday, Jan. 12 from 3-6 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Monday, Jan. 13 at 9 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margaret's Church, 111 Winn St., Burlington at 10 a.m. Burial will be private. For directions, obituary & online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net & www.stmargaretburlington.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 10, 2020