Wright-Roy Funeral Home Inc
109 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9372
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
4:00 PM
Wright-Roy Funeral Home Inc
109 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
ANTHONY DICASTRO


ANTHONY J. DICASTRO III


1957 - 2020
ANTHONY J. DICASTRO III Obituary
DiCASTRO, Anthony J. III Age 62, of Malden, died January 3, 2020, in Melrose Wakefield Hospital, after being stricken ill. He was born July 29, 1957, in Plymouth, MA, son of the late Anthony J. and Adele (Capprini) DiCastro. Mr. DiCastro worked as a Union Carpenter. Anthony is survived by his girlfriend of 22 years Nikki Willman, two sons Michael DiCastro of Fitchburg and Anthony Indorato of Revere, MA, one daughter Michelle DiCastro of Fitchburg, MA, two brothers Steven A. DiCastro of Princeton, MA and Robert J. DiCastro of Westminster, MA, along with five grandchildren.

A Funeral Service will be held Friday, January 10, 2020, at 4:00 p.m., in Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West St., LEOMINSTER, MA. There are no Calling Hours. In lieu of flowers, donations in Anthony's memory may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Fund at jdrf.com To light a candle or leave a message of condolence, please visit

www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 9, 2020
