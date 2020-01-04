Boston Globe Obituaries
Charles F Oteri And Son-Franklin Funeral Home
33 Cottage St
Franklin, MA 02038
508-528-0011
ANTHONY J. DIRENZO Jr.

ANTHONY J. DIRENZO Jr. Obituary
DiRENZO, Anthony J. Jr. Of Franklin, MA, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Milford Hospital at the age of 67. Anthony was born in Brockton, MA on December 3rd, 1952 to his late parents Eleanor DiRenzo (Moynihan) and Anthony J. Direnzo, Sr. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Ellen DiRenzo (Dinneen), his daughter Elizabeth Murphy, her husband Sean Murphy, and his son Anthony J. DiRenzo, III. Anthony is also survived by six siblings, their spouses, as well as many nieces and nephews. Anthony graduated from the Wentworth Institute of Technology with a degree in Software Engineering. He led a successful career in Software Sales in the automotive industry. He loved technology and looked forward to his annual visits to the CES. Outside of work, Tony was an avid golfer and a longtime member of the Franklin Country Club. There he formed many friendships over the years. It was his second home. Services will be held at Oteri Funeral Home in FRANKLIN, MA on Monday, January 6, 2020. Visiting Hours will be held from 9:00-11:00 AM followed by a short Memorial Service at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, in Milford, MA. Guestbook/directions www.oterifuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 5, 2020
