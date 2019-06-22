Boston Globe Obituaries
ANTHONY J. EVANGELISTA Jr.

ANTHONY J. EVANGELISTA Jr. Obituary
EVANGELISTA, Anthony J. Jr. Of Lawrence, formerly of Reading, suddenly, June 19, 2019. Beloved son of Anthony J. Evangelista Sr. and his late wife Joan D. (Ritson) of Reading. Loving brother of Cheryl A. Gleeson & her husband David A. Gleeson of Danvers & Rosemarie Bannon and her fiancé Robert Gromyko of Port St. Lucie, FL. Cherished uncle of Timothy Jr., Alexis, Laney Bannon & David J. Gleeson. He is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles & cousins and his late, cherished dog, Chloe. Relatives and friends may call at the Weir-MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., MALDEN, on Monday, June 24, 2019 from 4-8 PM. Anthony's Funeral Service will follow at 7 PM, Monday evening. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Anthony's memory may be made to either the M.S. P.C.A. 350 Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130 or the 260 Cochituate Rd. #200, Framingham, MA 01701. For directions & obit: www.weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 23, 2019
