FABIANO, Anthony J. Of Everett, July 7. Beloved and devoted husband of Helen M. (Maffeo) for over 74 years. Dear and devoted father of Anthony L. Fabiano and his wife, Cheryl of AK, Lorraine Haggerty and Lois Arsenault and her husband, Laurie Joseph of Everett. Brother of Antoinette Fiore of Everett, Anna Hagerty of ID and the late Richard Fabiano, Catherine Ragucci and Josephine Landry. Anthony is the loving grandfather of 6 and loving great-grandfather of 8. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Anthony's Visiting Hours in the Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home, 65 Clark St. (Corner of Main St.), EVERETT, Thursday, July 11 from 6-8 p.m. His Funeral will be from the funeral home on Friday at 8:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church, 487 Broadway, Everett, at 9:30 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Anthony's memory to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 would be sincerely appreciated. Parking with attendants on duty. Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home Everett 617.387.3120
Published in The Boston Globe on July 9, 2019