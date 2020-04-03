Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ANTHONY FEIL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANTHONY J. (TONY) FEIL Jr.


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANTHONY J. (TONY) FEIL Jr. Obituary
FEIL, Anthony J. Jr. (Tony) Of Quincy and formerly of Newton and Foxborough On Saturday, March 28 at the age of 68 following a struggle with cancer. Mr. Feil was born in Newton on March 21, 1952 to the late Helen (Cahalane) Feil and Anthony J. Feil, Sr. He attended Newton High School and Randolph Technical Institute. He enjoyed a successful career with his father and grandfather in the furniture manufacturing business. He was truly a talented artist. He is survived by his wife, Amy Shuman, his daughter, Emily Feil, his sister, Barbara Alpert of Stoughton, his brother, Denis Feil of Piedmont, South Carolina, and his sister Anne Lee of Missoula, Montana. Also survived by his nephew, Matthew Alpert and his wife Kate (Galer) Alpert, his niece, Rachael Alpert and many other relatives. Due to the current Coronavirus restrictions, a Memorial Service will be scheduled for and communicated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National MS Society, 101A 1st Ave., Waltham, MA 02451.

View the online memorial for Anthony J. Jr. (Tony) FEIL
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANTHONY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -