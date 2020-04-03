|
FEIL, Anthony J. Jr. (Tony) Of Quincy and formerly of Newton and Foxborough On Saturday, March 28 at the age of 68 following a struggle with cancer. Mr. Feil was born in Newton on March 21, 1952 to the late Helen (Cahalane) Feil and Anthony J. Feil, Sr. He attended Newton High School and Randolph Technical Institute. He enjoyed a successful career with his father and grandfather in the furniture manufacturing business. He was truly a talented artist. He is survived by his wife, Amy Shuman, his daughter, Emily Feil, his sister, Barbara Alpert of Stoughton, his brother, Denis Feil of Piedmont, South Carolina, and his sister Anne Lee of Missoula, Montana. Also survived by his nephew, Matthew Alpert and his wife Kate (Galer) Alpert, his niece, Rachael Alpert and many other relatives. Due to the current Coronavirus restrictions, a Memorial Service will be scheduled for and communicated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National MS Society, 101A 1st Ave., Waltham, MA 02451.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2020