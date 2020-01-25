Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home
65 Clark Street
Everett, MA 02149
(617) 387-3120
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home
65 Clark Street
Everett, MA 02149
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home
65 Clark Street
Everett, MA 02149
View Map
ANTHONY J. FLAMMIA

ANTHONY J. FLAMMIA Obituary
FLAMMIA, Anthony J. Lieutenant EPD (Ret) of Hampstead, NH, formerly of Everett, Jan. 24. Beloved husband of Cecile M. (Jackson) for over 54 years. Dear and devoted father of Anthony J. Flammia, III and his wife Lynne of Tewksbury, William R. Flammia and his partner Jennifer Young of Derry, NH and Jodi Carlberg and her husband Donald of Manchester, NH. Brother of Joan Severino of Peabody, Carol Cucchiara of Chelmsford, Barbara Meola of Derry, NH and the late Anna Mayo. Loving grandfather of Nicole, Kylie and Tyler Flammia, Craig, Ryan and Maci Flammia, Jackson and Jamie Carlberg and loving great-grandfather of Amari Hawkins. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Anthony's Visiting Hours in the Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home, 65 Clark St. (corner of Main St.), EVERETT, Tuesday, from 4-7 p.m. His Funeral Service will be in the Funeral Home Wednesday at 11 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Anthony's memory to Cops for Kids with Cancer, c/o Everett Police Department, 45 Elm St., Everett, MA 02149 would be sincerely appreciated. Parking with attendants on duty. Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home Everett 617.387.3120
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 26, 2020
