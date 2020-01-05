|
|
GENTILE, Anthony J. Age 94, a longtime resident of Scituate, passed away on January 3, 2020. Beloved husband of 65 years to the late Beverley M. (Moore) Gentile, and loving father of Mary Murphy and her late husband Jack of Lincoln, RI, Ruth Powers and her husband Richard of Barrington, RI, Ellen Savage and her husband Michael of Cohasset, and Anthony J. Gentile, Jr. of Scituate. Loving grandfather of eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Mr. Gentile was a proud graduate of Univ. of Notre Dame, Class of 1947. He served in the US Navy during World War II. Anthony received his Master's Degree from Univ. of Connecticut, and was well renowned in the metallurgical field. He loved to play bridge and was an avid traveler, who took many trips around the world. A fervent fan of Notre Dame football, Poppy, as he was known to those closest, was most proud of his family and was a true patriarch.
Family and friends are invited to Visiting Hours on Thursday, January 9, 2020, from 4-6 pm in the McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, 160 S. Main St. (across from St. Anthony Church), COHASSET, MA 02025. A Funeral from the McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, Cohasset on Friday, January 10, 2020, at 9 am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10 am in St. Mary of the Nativity Church, 1 Kent St., Scituate Harbor, MA 02066. Interment Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations to honor Anthony may be made to the American Veterans Center, WWII Veterans Committee, 1100 N. Glebe Road, Suite 910, Arlington, VA 22201. For an online guestbook, please visit:
www.mcnamara-sparrell.com 781.383.0200
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 7, 2020